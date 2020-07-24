The Racine Founders Rotary Club announced yesterday that Post Prom 2020 will include both in-person and virtual events, thanks to community partnerships. The free in-person events will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at the Racine Zoo and outside Festival Hall at the lakefront and the previously announced virtual events will begin at 8 p.m.

In between the two sessions, prom-goers will be on their own for dinner, shopping, and enjoying local activities, like scavenger hunts and historic walking tours. Organizers have partnered with Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and Downtown Racine Corporation to provide prom-goers with specials and discounts for dining, shopping, as well as services and items for prom preparations. Visit RotaryPostProm.com for continual updates.

Information about Flower Pot and Flag scavenger hunts and Downtown Historic Walking Tours are available on DRC’s website.

“We’re so appreciative to the Racine Zoo, DRC, RAMAC, the schools and the City of Racine’s police and health departments for stepping up and helping us continue this 60-year tradition of providing a safe prom experience for our graduating seniors,” Rotary president Mark Patzke said. “Rotarians Sara Luther and Kelli Stein were absolutely determined to give the seniors a special prom, despite the pandemic and I think they have a few more surprises for the kids to make the day truly memorable.”

The new attractions include opportunities to appear in a televised red carpet experience, participate in a motorcade along Pershing Park Drive, get a professional photo taken outside Festival Hall while entertained by circus performers – all incorporating the “The Greatest Prom” theme developed by a student committee of representatives from all the participating schools. The theme was inspired by the 2017 motion picture, “The Greatest Showman.”

Horlick, Prairie, St. Catherine, Lutheran, Park, REAL, Walden, Case and Union Grove high schools, as well as the special needs students who participate in A Night to Remember, will each have specific times to access each venue. The staggered times will assure social distancing and comply with the city’s mass gathering guidelines.

Those who wish to participate will need to register on RotaryPostProm.com between July 27 and Aug. 2. There is no charge for zoo admittance or the motorcade and photos, but wristbands will be required.

At the zoo, masks will be required per zoo policy to protect the animals. Although during videotaping at the decorated red carpet area at the Racine Rotary West Safari Base Camp, masks may be temporarily removed. Similarly, students may remove their masks for the professional photos taken in the decorated area outside Festival Hall.

Due to these restrictions, the public is encouraged to stay home and watch the activities on television. Details about the broadcast will be made available to the public.

Virtual Prom begins at 8 p.m., with television coverage from the day’s events and special guest appearances. Red carpet and lakefront footage, combined with submitted videos capturing prom-goers in action throughout the community will be professionally edited for the presentation. Class videos from various schools, along with pre-recorded spots will also be showcased. The dance starts at 9 p.m., complete with DJ and professionally produced music.

For more information, visit RotaryPostProm.com or email racineprom@gmail.com.