Five graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.

Dennis J. Barry STRIVE Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

Scholarships Awarded

“This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships,” said Rotarian Ashley Staeck, who chairs the scholarship committee. “It’s intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability.”

Scholarship Winners

This year’s scholarship winners include: Elizabeth Czosnek, a graduate of Washington Park High School who will study Forensics at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville; William Yunker, a graduate of IForward online who previously attended Racine Lutheran High School who will study Business at Gateway Technical College; Jovanna Hernandez, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School who will student Biological Science (Pre-Dental) at Marquette University; Logan Muffick, a graduate of Waterford Union High School who will study Environmental Science at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and Samuel Albright, a graduate of William Horlick High School who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry STRIVE Scholarship Golf Classic, which is typically held in September but not yet scheduled for 2021.

