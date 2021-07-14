Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Mark Patzke passed the gavel to Chris Terry during the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” meeting on Thursday, July 1 at the Racine Zoo’s Rotary West Pavilion.

Terry will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the club’s board of directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year. An active Rotarian since 2005, Terry becomes the first former member of the Downtown Rotary Club to serve as president of the Founder’s Rotary Club. He previously served as president of the Downtown Rotary Club in 2010-2011.

Terry has worked for Carpetland USA Flooring Center since 2007. A native of Springfield, Ill., he moved to Racine in 2004 without a job lined up, and has been active in the community since that time.

“I knew this is where I wanted to live and I saw Racine as a place where I could help make a difference,“ he said. “Through Rotary, I am surrounded by 100 other like-minded people who do all we can to make Racine a better place. It’s a lot easier making that impact with so many great colleagues by my side doing their part, as well.”

The club’s 2021-22 board of directors, in addition to Terry and Patzke, include: Laura DeGroot, president-elect and treasurer; Steen Sanderhoff, District 6270 liaison; Tom Leuenberger, Foundation president, secretary and newsletter; Liz Rosenberg, membership chair; Carmella Venturini, fellowship chair; Scott Kortendick, Career Discovery Solutions chair; Ashley Staeck, Dennis Barry STRIVE scholarship chair; Katie Humphrey, public relations chair; Rocky Donovan, vocational service chair; Kevin Cookman, international chair; Alicia Schmitz, community service chair and STRIVE golf outing co-chair; Patrick Booth, STRIVE golf outing co-chair; Norris Richardson, Paul P. Harris Park; Chad Arents, Vegas Night co-chair; Loretta Baxter, Vegas Night co-chair; Kelli Stein, Post Prom co-chair, Sara Luther-Hagerman, Post Prom co-chair and Frank Sterbin, Foundation treasurer.

The mission of Rotary International is “to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

Founder’s Rotary Club meets 7 a.m. weekly at Racine Country Club. For information about joining the local club, visit racinerotary.org.