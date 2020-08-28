The Racine Police Department has issued the following statement:

Due to recent events occurring in the City of Kenosha, citizens within surrounding communities (including Racine) have been inundated with rumors and social media posts of planned disturbances outside of the Kenosha area. To date, all rumors and related social media posts have been determined to be false. In the interest of maintaining public safety, out of an abundance of caution, all information received must be taken seriously and properly vetted.

As we work together as a community to maintain order and public safety and security during these challenging times, specific steps have been taken to enhance communication and information-sharing between police officials and the citizens we serve.

In support of our public safety effort, local residents are encouraged to participate as follows:

If you are not a current subscriber, please sign-up for the Racine Police Department’s Nixle Alert Notification System at: https://local.nixle.com/register/ As a registered subscriber, you will receive real-time alerts for critical information to be shared with area residents. Non-critical alerts (traffic, community or advisory messages) are available through this platform as well. If you would like to use a smartphone to share information regarding unconfirmed rumors, social media posts, or other tips, please download the TipSoft P3 mobile app at: http://racine.crimestoppersweb.com/sitemenu.aspx?P=P3App&ID=417 If you observe suspicious activity, please report such information to the Racine Police Department immediately. Serious crimes should be reported via 9-1-1, while minor incidents may be reported to the Joint Dispatch Center at (262)886-2300. In order to prevent the digital spread of misinformation and to minimize the related adverse impact the spread of such information can have on area residents, please refrain from sharing unverified social media posts. If you receive information regarding rumored or planned disturbances, you are strongly encouraged to share such information immediately via Crime Stoppers at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=417&C=EC2329

Once received, this information will be reviewed, vetted, and as necessary, communicated community-wide via Nixle and/or the RPD Facebook page as we seek to improve the accuracy of online content.

As always, those who wish to remain anonymous when reporting crimes or other information in support of public safety may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County, Inc at 1-888-636-9330 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

For additional information on the NIXLE platform, see original press release from 2011.