The Racine Police Department (RPD) has got the ball rolling with its annual t-shirt fundraiser benefitting local cancer research. Breast cancer awareness month takes place every October. To help community members gear up for the fight against cancer, two apparel items are being sold by the department.

Per the department’s Facebook post, they are selling Racine Police Department “Code Pink” t-shirts and pink police patches. Cash, checks, and other payments can be made payable to Racine Community Outpost. Payment is due with orders for shirts. Money for pink patches is due upon purchase.

RPD T-shirt sales

This year the department is selling grey short sleeve awareness t-shirts. The shirts are $20 each and feature designs on the front and back of the shirt. The front of the shirt reads “Code Pink” on the chest pocket. The backside reads “Racine PD in the fight to end breast cancer.”

People will have four due date opportunities for the t-shirt sales. Orders are due Sept. 15 and 29 as well as Oct. 13 and 27. No orders will be accepted past Oct. 27.

Order Forms

Order forms are available by downloading the form below or at the front counter of the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.

Questions about orders or forms should be directed to Cheryl Murguia at 262-635-7749 or by contacting Theresa Sullivan at 262-635-7730.

RPD Pink patch sales

Racine Police Department pink patches are also for sale. Community members can purchase their patches from the Racine Police Department at 730 Center St. There is no order form for patches. Those wanting a patch must bring their form of payment to the department to receive their item. They are selling the patches Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. per Sullivan. The patch sales will also benefit cancer research in the area.

Police & Fire

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.