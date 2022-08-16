RACINE – The Racine Police Department (RPD) is warning residents to beware of Jordan Scott, an individual who is running a property rental scam in the Racine area.

RPD posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that “Jordan Scott Leasing” is posing as an agent of Renew Property Management Co.

Property rental scam information

According to RPD, Scott “is asking customers to convert their cash to Bitcoin, using locations with Bitcoin machines, for down payments. He advertises on Craigslist and Trulia that we know of. Unfortunately, we do not have a picture of Jordan Scott as he will never meet his potential renters in person.

“Renew Property Leasing Company will NEVER use any kind of wire transfers, cash apps or bitcoins for a down payment,” the RPD post concluded.

Residents who may have been contacted or scammed by Jordan Scott Leasing are asked to call RPD dispatch at 262-886-2300 or file a report of their rental scam on the RPD Citizen Services Program Website.

