When the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) carries out a court-ordered prison sentence, people are not just free to go to do as they please after being released from prison or being put on probation.

Following that release from prison, the second component of their sentence commences is called extended supervision. Also if a judge orders a person to be placed on probation or they were released on parole, that person would also be subject to the general rules of supervision.

In either case, the person’s agent could also be able to add more rules onto that list that would pertain to their crime. In Wisconsin, over 66,000 people are on probation, parole, and extended supervision.

General rules of supervision

The following rules are governed by administrative code, court-ordered conditions, and any goals or objectives set by the Department of Corrections. Failure to meet these expectations may result in progressive sanctions up to and including revocation.

You Shall:

Avoid all conduct which is in violation of federal or state statute, municipal or county ordinances, tribal law or which is not in the best interest of the public welfare or your rehabilitation. Report all arrests or police contact to your agent within 72 hours. Make every effort to accept the opportunities and cooperate with counseling offered during supervision to include addressing the identified case plan goals. This includes authorizing the exchange of information between the department and any court-ordered or agent-directed program for purposes of confirming treatment compliance, and subsequent disclosure to parties deemed necessary by the agent to achieve the purposes of Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter DOC 328 and Chapter DOC 331. Refusal to authorize the exchange of information and subsequent disclosure shall be considered a violation of this rule. Inform your agent of your whereabouts and activities as he/she directs. Submit a written report monthly and any other such relevant information as directed by DCC staff. Make yourself available for searches including but not limited to residence, property, computer, cell phone or other electronic devices under your control. Make yourself available for tests and comply with ordered tests by your agent including but not limited to urinalysis, breathalyzer, DNA collection and blood samples. Obtain approval from your agent prior to changing residence or employment. In the case of an emergency, notify your agent of the change within 72 hours. Obtain approval and a travel permit from your agent prior to leaving the State of Wisconsin. Obtain written approval from your agent prior to purchasing, trading, selling or operating a motor vehicle. Obtain approval from your agent prior to borrowing money or purchasing on credit. Pay court-ordered obligations and monthly supervision fees as directed by your agent per Wisconsin Statutes, and Wisconsin Administrative Code, and comply with any department and/or vendor procedures regarding payment of fees. Obtain permission from your agent prior to purchasing, possessing, owning or carrying a firearm or other weapon, or ammunition, including incapacitating agents. An offender may not be granted permission to possess a firearm if prohibited under federal or state law. Not vote in any federal, state or local election as outlined in Wisconsin Statutes s.6.03(1)(b) if you are a convicted felon until you have successfully completed the terms and conditions of your felony sentence and your civil rights have been restored. Abide by all rules of any detention or correctional facility in which you may be confined Provide true, accurate, and complete information in response to inquiries by DOC staff. Report as directed for scheduled and unscheduled appointments. Comply with any court-ordered conditions and/or any additional rules established by your agent. The additional rules established by your agent may be modified at any time as appropriate.

SOURCE: Wisconsin Department of Corrections