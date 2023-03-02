Mount Pleasant: candidate bio form
2023 Spring Election
Please fill this form out and return it by no later than March 9. DO NOT MISS THIS DEADLINE. If this form isn't received by midnight on March 9, we will not be accepting it. Email a headshot in a .jpg format to loren@racinecountyeye.com. We will be fact-checking your answers. Editors will also do a light edit for grammar and punctuation.
Election coverage
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.