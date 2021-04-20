RACINE – The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) has announced high school graduation dates and locations. Each graduate will be allowed two (2) guests.

Additional details will be shared by each high school, according to the RUSD Facebook page here. Here are the graduation plans for the RUSD high schools:

Academies of Racine – Horlick

Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m. at Hammes Field – outdoors – 7345 Washington Ave.

First make-up date – Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Second make-up date – Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.

Academies of Racine – Case

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m. at Hammes Field – outdoors – 7345 Washington Ave.

First make-up date – Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m.

Second make-up date – Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m.

Academies of Racine – Park

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m. at Hammes Field – outdoors – 7345 Washington Ave.

First make-up date – Sunday, June 6, 3 p.m.

Second make-up date – Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.

The R.E.A.L. School

Friday, June 4, 6 p.m. at the R.E.A.L. School – Fieldhouse – 10116 Stellar Ave, Sturtevant.

Walden III High School

Friday, June 4, 6 p.m. University of Wisconsin-Parkside – Fieldhouse – 900 Wood Rd., Somers.

