RACINE – The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Aquatic Center Swim Club officially kicked off on June 16. Is your child looking for something to do this summer? Maybe you are a parent who wants their child to tune up their swimming skills. The RUSD Aquatic Center Swim Club offers a chance for community members to help train and improve swimming skills.

Interested swimmers should be able to demonstrate that they can swim at least 25 yards by performing a freestyle or front crawl swim. According to RUSD, diving board activities are not included, however, diving off the blocks (starts) may be a part of activities.

“RUSD is pleased to be launching a new Community Swim Club that is open to all swimmers in grades 7-12. Living in a lake community, it’s important that we help raise strong swimmers and promote water safety. The Community Swim Club is an opportunity for students to learn how to be responsible swimmers while having fun,” said an RUSD spokesperson.

The Aquatic Center Swim Club will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. until August 5, 2022. To attend this swim club, you do not have to be an RUSD student.

There is a cost of $50 per swimmer. This fee includes access to scheduled open- and lap-swim times without any additional charge, during the swim club season. If you would like to pay for the Aquatic Center Swim Club electronically, please use this link. Otherwise, pay in person on your first visit.

Items to bring to swim club

Those who are attending swim club need to be prepared. People attending should be wearing swim trunks, speedos, jammers, or one-piece swimsuits. Each swimmer should have a towel when attending as well. Other accessories that swimmers should bring are swim goggles, straps for glasses and nose plugs. Bottles of water and swim caps are optional. Bring a lock if you’d like to secure your personal belongings at the aquatic center as locks will not be provided.

Learn more about the Aquatic Center by visiting their website. If you are interested in the RUSD Aquatic Center Swim Club, please contact Luke Riesterer at Luke.Riesterer@rusd.org or call 262-619-4670.

Schools

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Things to do