RACINE – On April 25, the RUSD Board of Education held its monthly meeting. There were several recognitions, including new board members, several sports and contest winners, a $40,000 grant and more.

RUSD Board of Education Welcomes New Members

On April 25, the Board of Education welcomed two new Board members during a special Oath of Office Ceremony. Ms. Jane Barbarian (left) and Theresa Villar (right) were recently elected to the Board. Welcome to them both! Incumbents Mr. Matthew Hanser and Mrs. Dulce Cervantes Contreras were also sworn in. –

Credit: RUSD In addition, the Board of Education elected new officers. Congratulations to the following Board members: Ms. Jane Barbarian, President

Ms. Julie McKenna, Vice President

Ms. Ally Docksey, Treasurer

Mr. Scott Coey, Clerk

Recognitions

Case Boys Basketball Team The Case boys basketball team made it to the WIAA State Tournament this year for the first time since 2005. Adrian Bryant, Javion Trice, Kaden Coppage, Tyler Davis, Terryon Brumby, Termarion Brumby, Jacob Kras, Cam Werner, Amari Jedkins, Jack Schmidtmann, Jaheim Obor, Gabe Reed, Josiah McNeal, Gavin Kirk and James Akakpo represented RUSD well in their Division 1 battle on the court. Terryon Brumby was also named to the AP All-state Third Team and Amari Jedkins received an honorable mention. Case Girls Golf Team The Case girls golf team, made up of Ella Million, Leslie Million, Alyssa Ludwig, Josephine Harris and Leah Hansen received honorable mention recognition for Academic All-State in Division 1. The girls maintained a 3.25 GPA. Case Girls Bowling Team The Case girls bowling team has been on a roll, taking second place in the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championship. Congratulations to Miley Brooks, Madison Venne, Skylar Hoornstra, Zoe Tiefenbacher, Aryana Bryant, Chloe Andersen and McKenzie Mattice. Mattice also took fourth place in singles. –

Credit: RUSD Essay Contest Winner Josephine Rush, a student at Case, won Wisconsin Business World’s Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin Essay Contest for her essay on Fromm Family Pet Food. She won a $500 cash prize!

Herb Kohl Foundation Awards

Three RUSD staff and students were awarded Herb Kohl Foundation Awards this year. Adam Beyer: Teacher Fellowship Award

Dr. Curt Shircel: Herb Kohl Principal Leadership Award

Dani Harlow: $10,000 Initiative Scholarship Adam Beyer, a teacher with Racine Alternative Learning earned a Teacher Fellowship Award from the Herb Kohl Foundation for his superior ability to inspire a love of learning in his students, motivate others and for his leadership and service within and outside the classroom. He received $6,000 with this award. –

Credit: RUSD Dr. Curt Shircel, principal of The R.E.A.L. School, received the Herb Kohl Principal Leadership Award. The $6,000 prize is awarded to principals who set high standards for instruction, achievement and character. –

Credit: RUSD The R.E.A.L. School student Dani Harlow received a $10,000 Initiative Scholarship for not only overcoming significant challenges but also demonstrating exceptional initiative in the classroom and showing strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Grant Announcement

Executive Director of Student Services Andrea Rittgers announced the District has received a $40,000 challenge grant for school-based mental health initiatives from the WEA Member Benefits Foundation. The District’s plan is to use the money to offset high insurance deductibles for families so all students have access to the District’s mental health clinics. This grant is part of a statewide pilot project to establish a funding path for philanthropic organizations that want to support school-based mental health programs in their communities. –

Credit: RUSD

Action Items

Resolutions Designating Public Depositories and Authorizing Withdrawals or Disbursements of School District Funds

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Serak asked the Board to name and approve banking institutions for the District’s withdrawals and disbursements and also authorize the Finance Department to perform functions to manage District funds and banking transactions. The Board approved.

Purchase of Milk Coolers; Open Air Merchandisers; and Reach-in Refrigerators and Freezers

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Serak and Food Service Coordinator Cheryl Herman asked the Board to approve the replacement of 19 milk coolers, seven refrigerators, three freezer units and eight merchandisers. They asked the Board to approve D. A. Berther, Inc. for these replacements at a cost of $241,985. The Board approved.

Offer to Purchase for 2015 Franklin Street Property

Facility Planning Director James Hooper asked the Board to approve an offer of $325,000 to purchase the District’s listed property at 2015 Franklin Street. The Board approved.

Summer Program Partnership with the City of Racine

Extended Learning Director Antonio Crane asked the Board to approve a Summer Extended Learning Program in partnership with the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to cover the staffing needs incurred with an expansion of the District’s summer school program to six additional sites. The Board approved.

Removal of Smart Start Update from Future Board Meeting Agendas

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien asked the Board to remove Smart Start Update as a standing agenda item at Board meetings, acknowledging that the District will bring forward any items pertaining to the pandemic’s impact on RUSD as necessary. The Board approved.

Upcoming Meetings

The next RUSD Board of Education meeting will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., Building #1. To view upcoming committee meetings, view the District calendar.

