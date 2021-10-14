Racine Unified School District is participating in a federally funded COVID-19 testing program. The program is available for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The implementation of this program will add additional protection for students, staff, and families. By identifying cases early and preventing the spread of COVID-19 the program will make Racine Unified Schools a safer place to learn.

This is a Department of Health-funded program that is subject to change based on state or federal guidance.

Testing Information

Why test?

Reduce the spread of COVID-19

Ensure a safer school enviroment

Allows district to quickly identify postive cases of COVID-19

When will my child be tested for COVID-19?

Testing will only be completed if parent/guardian consent is given. As of now, RUSD will primarily offer testing to those who request it, in order to reduce quarantine.

Per the RUSD quarantine guidelines, a close contact may be tested on day 6 or 7 of their quarantine. If negative result, the student may return to school on day 8.

Future plans to advance this testing include:

Screening: A type of preventative testing that involves testing students (who have prior consent) to identify and isolate positive people to prevent spread.

A type of preventative testing that involves testing students (who have prior consent) to identify and isolate positive people to prevent spread. Event: A type of testing that occurs prior to an event, during, or after a gathering with a large group. Examples include dances, sporting games, concerts.

A type of testing that occurs prior to an event, during, or after a gathering with a large group. Examples include dances, sporting games, concerts. Outbreak: A type of testing that happens with students when two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the same school.

How can I register my child for testing?

Parents/guardians wishing to have their child complete a COVID-19 diagnostic test will be required to register online. Registration and a one-time contest form will be completed within the Track by Novir digital system.

Register: Click here to register. At the bottom of the first page of the registration form, it will ask for an organization code.

Click here to register. At the bottom of the first page of the registration form, it will ask for an organization code. Codes: Find your indivdual school code by clicking here. First register yourself as the parent/guardian of the household. Second, add your child’s name to the form. If you have children in multiple schools, please register all of your children at the school your oldest child attends using that school’s organization code.

Find your indivdual school code by clicking here.

Where will children be tested?

Children will be tested at the school they attend.

Who will be administering the test?

Trained health service staff members in conjunction with the state-paired testing vendor, Novir will provide the COVID-19 tests.

Testing results

Where do I recieve the results?

Parents/Guardians will receive test results electronically via a link that will be emailed to you.

What do I do if my child has a positive test result?

When a test is positive it means that the COVID-19 virus was detected. Parents and guardians will hear from your child’s school or trained professional regarding the test. Parents/guardians will be asked to pick up children from school. Parents/guardians will also be asked not to send their children to school when positive. You will be provided information about keeping your child home, following up with your health care provider, and when your child can return to school.

What do I do if my child has a negative test result?

When the test is negative it means that the COVID-19 virus is not detected. Parents/guardians will be asked to follow the instructions provided by your child’s school following this test result.

RUSD COVID-19 Infomation

Racine Unified School District has various COVID-19 protocols and procedures in place.

Coronavirus Information

Additional COVID-19 information regarding testing, vaccines, booster shots, and related content can be found on the Racine County Eye. Click here to view our Coronavirus page.

