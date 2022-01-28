Racine Unified School District (RUSD) has now added additional early release dates to their 2021-2022 calendar. These changes were made to give teachers extra time which will help them to prepare high-quality instruction during the pandemic. Likewise, this will give educators the time to complete mandatory educational training. These preparations will later benefit students and the district.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RUSD teachers are often spending their normal prep times completing other tasks. Teachers are spending that time to fill in and substitute teach, supervising lunch periods, cleaning and sanitizing spaces as per the COVID-19 regulations, and stepping up to fill a variety of other roles as the district continues to face staff shortages.

Early Releases

Starting on Feb. 9, every other Wednesday will be a designated 3-hour early release day. This will take place until May 25 for students in grades K-12.

Early learning students, all students enrolled in 3- and 4-year-old programs, with the exception of Montessori students, will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday starting the week of Feb. 7, 2022. These students will continue on this schedule through the end of the 2022 school year.

3- and 4-year-olds in the Montessori program will remain on their current schedules. However, Montessori students in other grade levels will be adhering to the Wednesday 3-hour early releases starting on Feb. 9 until May 25, 2022.

Feb. 9

Feb. 23

March 9

March 23

April 6

April 27

May 11

May 25

