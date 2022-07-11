Racine Unified School District will be launching The Racine Unified Co-op Girls Swim and Dive Team. All girls that attend an RUSD high school are welcome to attend and join. The swimming and diving season starts before the 2022-2023 school year.

There will be no individual schools with swimming and diving teams. The Racine Unified Co-op team will compete in the Southeastern Conference in dual meets, with opportunities for competing in various swimming and diving invites throughout the season as well.

No experience is required to join The Racine Unified Co-op Girls Swimming & Diving team. At this time, this is a no-cut sport with all swimmers & divers competing. As long as the individuals are willing to work hard and commit to practice, they have a spot on the team.

Racine Unified Co-op Girls Swim and Dive Team season

The Racine Unified Co-op Girls Swim and Dive season starts Tuesday, August 9 at 8 a.m. at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center pool, 7567 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant. This state-of-the-art 51,000-square-foot facility will be the home of all practices throughout the month of August as well as the school year. To learn more about fees, please visit your school’s website to learn about the athletic fees as well as athletic materials fees to participate in the cooperative Racine Unified Swimming and Diving Team.

For further information, contact head coach Frank Michalowski via email at franknwi@aol.com.

Schools

