Racine Unified School District has officially announced its graduation dates and times. The following information applies to the class of 2022.

RUSD Graduation Schedule

School Date Time Location Horlick High School Thursday, June 2, 2022 7 p.m. Horlick High School Field House The R.E.A.L School Friday, June 3, 2022 6 p.m. R.E.A.L School Field House Walden III Friday, June 3, 2022 6 p.m. Walden III Field House Case High School Friday, June 3, 2022 7 p.m. Hammes Field

Rain location- Case High School Field House Park High School Saturday, June 4, 2022 3 p.m. Park Field House RUSD Graduation Schedule

