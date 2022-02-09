Racine Unified School District has officially announced its graduation dates and times. The following information applies to the class of 2022.

RUSD Graduation Schedule

SchoolDateTimeLocation
Horlick High SchoolThursday, June 2, 20227 p.m.Horlick High School Field House
The R.E.A.L SchoolFriday, June 3, 20226 p.m.R.E.A.L School Field House
Walden IIIFriday, June 3, 20226 p.m. Walden III Field House
Case High SchoolFriday, June 3, 20227 p.m.Hammes Field
Rain location- Case High School Field House
Park High SchoolSaturday, June 4, 20223 p.m. Park Field House
