Racine Unified School District has officially announced its graduation dates and times. The following information applies to the class of 2022.
RUSD Graduation Schedule
|School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Horlick High School
|Thursday, June 2, 2022
|7 p.m.
|Horlick High School Field House
|The R.E.A.L School
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|6 p.m.
|R.E.A.L School Field House
|Walden III
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Walden III Field House
|Case High School
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|7 p.m.
|Hammes Field
Rain location- Case High School Field House
|Park High School
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|3 p.m.
|Park Field House
