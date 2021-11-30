Racine Unified School District is hosting a Holiday Food Basket giveaway. The school district is partnering with Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Feeding America, and the Racine County Food Bank for the event.

To receive a holiday food basket, households must register. The baskets are limited to one per household. Additionally, this event is limited to the first 500 families to register. Registration ends December 13.

Individuals who are registering may do so with either RUSD or Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency. Households cannot register through both organizations.

The event will take place at Washington Park High School, 1901 12th St. in the West Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on December 18. Recipients will receive a holiday meal food basket and surprise gift.

