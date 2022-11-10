RACINE COUNTY — In April 2020, the Racine community voted and approved a referendum that will fund the work of Racine Unified School District’s (RUSD) Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

“From brand new schools to additions and renovations, we are excited to continue our commitment to positively impact every school over the next several years,” said Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent.

RUSD referendum projects

School/Property Updates Completion Date Red Apple K-8 STEAM School 1. A new Red Apple K-8 STEAM School will be built on the Franklin (old Walden III) site Fall 2025 Schulte K-8 School 1. A new Schulte K-8 school will be built southeast of the

current elementary school

2. Begin offering 6th grade in fall 2023

3. 7th grade in fall 2024

4. Eight grade will be offered in fall 2025 Fall 2025 Olympia Brown 1. An addition will be built to expand to a K-8 Fall 2025 Starbuck IB School 1. New construction will create a K-8 International

Baccalaureate school

2. Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge Elementary

Schools will close in spring 2024 and move to the

Starbuck K-8 Campus Fall 2024 Hammes Field 1. New turf field

2. Softball field improvements Fall 2023 Horlick High School 1. New two-story addition

2. infill pool

3. Create girl’s varsity locker rooms

4. Safety and security updates Fall 2025 Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 1. Renovation

2. Gym addition

3. Safety and security updates

4. ADA and accessibility improvements

5. New playground Fall 2024 Julian Thomas Elementary School 1. New main office and secure vestibule

2. renovations to include new STEM lab

and maker space Fall 2023 Mitchell K-8 1. Secure vestibule/main office modifications

including ADA and accessibility improvements Spring of 2023 RUSD’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan

RUSD encourages the community to learn more and follow their progress on the RUSD 2020 Referendum Project website.

“We’ll provide updates along the way and as your school is directly impacted, you’ll have more opportunities to be engaged,” stated a spokesperson in the RUSD release.

