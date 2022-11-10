Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — In April 2020, the Racine community voted and approved a referendum that will fund the work of Racine Unified School District’s (RUSD) Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

“From brand new schools to additions and renovations, we are excited to continue our commitment to positively impact every school over the next several years,” said Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent.

RUSD referendum projects

School/PropertyUpdatesCompletion Date
Red Apple K-8 STEAM School1. A new Red Apple K-8 STEAM School will be built on the Franklin (old Walden III) siteFall 2025
Schulte K-8 School1. A new Schulte K-8 school will be built southeast of the
current elementary school
2. Begin offering 6th grade in fall 2023
3. 7th grade in fall 2024
4. Eight grade will be offered in fall 2025		Fall 2025
Olympia Brown 1. An addition will be built to expand to a K-8Fall 2025
Starbuck IB School1. New construction will create a K-8 International
Baccalaureate school
2. Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge Elementary
Schools will close in spring 2024 and move to the
Starbuck K-8 Campus		Fall 2024
Hammes Field1. New turf field
2. Softball field improvements		Fall 2023
Horlick High School1. New two-story addition
2. infill pool
3. Create girl’s varsity locker rooms
4. Safety and security updates		Fall 2025
Jerstad-Agerholm K-81. Renovation
2. Gym addition
3. Safety and security updates
4. ADA and accessibility improvements
5. New playground		Fall 2024
Julian Thomas Elementary School 1. New main office and secure vestibule
2. renovations to include new STEM lab
and maker space		Fall 2023
Mitchell K-81. Secure vestibule/main office modifications
including ADA and accessibility improvements		Spring of 2023
RUSD’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan

RUSD encourages the community to learn more and follow their progress on the RUSD 2020 Referendum Project website.

“We’ll provide updates along the way and as your school is directly impacted, you’ll have more opportunities to be engaged,” stated a spokesperson in the RUSD release.

