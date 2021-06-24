RACINE – The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) will not increase meal prices for students in the 2021-22 school year despite higher food and labor costs incurred by its meal contractor.

The RUSD Board of Education earlier this week approved year three of its five-year food management services contract with Aramark Education Services. As allowed by the contract, Aramark applied a 2.9 percent price increase per meal to reflect rising costs. RUSD, the state’s fifth-largest school district, serves nearly 17,000 students.