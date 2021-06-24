RACINE – The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) will not increase meal prices for students in the 2021-22 school year despite higher food and labor costs incurred by its meal contractor.

The RUSD Board of Education earlier this week approved year three of its five-year food management services contract with Aramark Education Services. As allowed by the contract, Aramark applied a 2.9 percent price increase per meal to reflect rising costs. RUSD, the state’s fifth-largest school district, serves nearly 17,000 students.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...