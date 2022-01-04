RACINE – Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is offering free COVID-19 testing for students at three locations until further notice.

COVID-19 Testing sites are:

  • SC Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky St. (enter at Door 14), 7 to 8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave. (enter at Door 10), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Mitchell K-8 School, 2701 Drexel Ave. (enter at Door 8), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are not required, but parents/guardians are asked to complete registration online. Visit RUSD’s On-site COVID Testing page to do so.

