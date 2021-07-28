RACINE – The Racine Unified School District is set to return to in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien told the RUSD Board of Education on Monday.

Gallien added that face masks will be optional for students and staff indoors starting Monday, Aug. 2. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that face masks be worn by all individuals (ages 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. In addition, face masks will be required by everyone riding the bus, per CDC guidelines.

RUSD schools will implement a social distancing protocol of 3 “to the greatest extent possible,” he reported. Air filters have been upgraded in all facilities and RestorAir was installed where needed.

Racine Virtual Learning, RUSD’s online education program, continues to be an option for all K-12 students. This virtual option is different from the remote learning option that was offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For details and enrollment information, visit here.

Gallien and RUSD Chief Academic Officer Soren Gajewski told the RUSD Board in the event that students, classrooms or schools are placed on future quarantine, teachers will continue to post assignments and direction in Google Classroom. Classes could return to the remote learning model if there is a classroom or school closure.

