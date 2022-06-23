The 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships took place on June 3 and 4. The competition was held at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Racine Unified School District was fortunate to have various schools make an appearance at the statewide competition.

Students from Case High School, Horlick High School, and Park High School successfully competed in the track and field events.

“The District was well represented in La Crosse at the Division 1 competitions at the State Track and Field Championships,” shared RUSD.

Track and Field accomplishments from three high schools:

Case High School

Multiple athletes from Case High School competed in the Division 1 games. Larencio Muhammad finished 23rd in the 400 meters. According to RUSD, Audry Amaya finished 14th in the 800. Amaya was also a team member of the 4×800 relay team. Other members on that relay team included Roselyn Pacheco, Amelia Wiesner and Emilia Altamiran. They finished 23rd in the statewide competition.

Horlick High School

Horlick High School also had success with their relay team. The 4×400 meter relay team consisted of TJ Williams, Ayden Graham, Eric Rush, Jorge Sarabia, Reggie Hubbard, Jr. and Zarmarion Dyess. They finished 19th. Likewise, Reggie Hubbard, Jr. finished 17th in the 300 hurdles and 23rd in the 110 hurdles. TJ Williams took third place in both the 100 and 200 meters and earned 2 medals.

Park High School

There was a success for 2 Park High School athletes. Carter Sura finished 22nd in the 3200-meter race. Emmanuel Johnson earned himself a spot on the podium, winning first place in the high jump at the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

Schools

