On August 5, “Stuff the Bus” was hosted at Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave. The event supplied attendees with school supplies and free food boxes. The event also allowed children to play fun games and sign up for library cards.

Racine Unified School District is gearing up to head back to the classroom on Thursday, Sept. 1. To help local area students in need, RUSD and community partners including SC Johnson, Save the Children US, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Nickelodeon teamed up to supply students with resources.

Special appearances by Miss Racine 2022, Maria Jose Castillo Venegas, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher, Brent Suter, took place during “Stuff the Bus.” Suter did a book reading with the children in attendance. He is the author of “The Binky Bandit,” a story based on a dog named Wally and the arrival of a new baby. In the story, the doodle must balance jealousy and “the tantalizing temptations of the delicious binkies,” according to the description of the book.

‘Stuff the Bus’ in pictures

Pictured Left to Right: Jarod Lai, Alex Rodriquez, Miss Racine María José Castillo Venegas, and Anthony Garduno. – Shemiai Roberson holds Amonii Pulliam who received a new backpack. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Brother and sister Elijah and Evelyn Demmitt receive their backpacks. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Asia Robinson receives a cookie at the event. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Student Eloni Thomas wears her new backpack while her sister, Armani Thomas follows along. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Alex Eschmann hands out boxes of food. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Harmony Robinson receives her backpack. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Brent Suter speaks at the event. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Brent Suter signs a book for a student. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Beni Turner enjoys a cool breeze by the fan. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Antonio Crane (seated) gives information to students Aaliyah Dodd and Jace Turner, accompanied by mother Christine Turner. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Miley Garza with her two sons, David (front) and Merlin Garza at a table with staff member Araceli Gonzalez. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Staff member Lisa Rybarik mans the backpacks. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Aubree Finnigan sits at a craft table. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Kyley Riddle receives a backpack. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Mom Ely Vega smiles for a photo with daughter Anna Vega. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Emoni Wellington enjoys a cookie while her mom, Miesha Harris, carries some information packets. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Lucy Morris (left) proudly wears her new backpack while sister Lexi Morris (right) tags along. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts Jasper Douglass (left) and Max Perez (right) don their backpacks. – Credit: Rob Kight / Rob'd Arts

“Access to education begins with being supplied with the right tools to succeed,” said Miss Racine 2022. “It’s unfortunate that so many people in our community don’t even have the bare minimum.” However, with events like this, Castillo Venegas, says, “this can at least get them to the starting line.”

Events like “Stuff the Bus” are helping to bridge the gap.

“Public education is available to all,” said Castillo Venegas, “but it’s time school supplies are available to all, too.”

School Supply Lists

Feel like you can help other students in the area? The Racine Police Department needs your help.

Is your child an RUSD student? If they are heading back to school this fall, see what supplies are needed by checking out the article below.

Back-to-school

