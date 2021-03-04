RACINE – Racine Fire Department (RFD) investigators are seeking information about a small fire that damaged the exterior of a duplex in the 2800 block of Russet Street early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the duplex about 5 a.m. They quickly extinguished a small fire near building’s front entrance. All of the duplex’s 12 occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived. No one was injured. There were no damage estimates as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330. Callers can remain anonymous.