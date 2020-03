Ruth E. Rinehart, 90, died Saturday at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Ruth was born in Pittsburg, PA, on December 19, 1929, daughter of the late Russell and Harriet (Nee: Taschel) Jacober.

On May 14, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA, Ruth married Eugene F. Rinehart who preceded her in death on October 1, 2009. She and her husband Eugene owned and operated Pottinger Steel Works. Ruth was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for fifteen years. She also belonged to the Racine Country Club. An excellent cook, she also enjoyed playing tennis and cooking. Most of all, she was devoted to and loved being with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Eric A. (Laura) Rinehart, Matthew (Theresa) Rinehart, Kim L. Rinehart; stepson, Thomas E. (Constance) Rinehart; two grandchildren, Matthew L. Rinehart, Heather N. Browand; sister, Mildred Springer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy E. Rinehart.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main Street, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11 a.m. with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, Parkinson Foundation or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital have been suggested.

