Racine County had 98 properties transferred to new owners between March 1st and 5th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.5 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Karlsen Plumbing and Becker Shoop Center.

Jeffalino’s Coffee and Supplies Inc. bought the commercial property at 1006 State St. Racine, for $30,000.00.

Ryane’s House of Hope, Inc. purchased to property at 1336 Virginia St. Racine, for $220,000.00. Further, Ryane’s House of Hope provides a sober and independent living environment for those in recovery.

The property occupied by Karlsen Plumbing, 1941 and 1959 Grove Ave, was sold for $385,000.00 to Joe Mangelsdorf of CHV Holdings, LLC. According to the Journal Times, Mangelsdorf took over the company a few years ago.

Lastly, the Becker Shoop Center nursing home, 6101 – 16th St. Mt Pleasant, sold to The Lakes of Racine, LLC for $2,000,000.00.

Also, Havahart Pets and Kind Dentistry went under new ownership last week. Check out the property transfer map and list below.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 1420 Fireside Dr Caledonia $37,000.00 6829 Westlake Dr Caledonia $39,900.00 1546 Johnson Ave Caledonia $65,000.00 10327 Root River Dr Caledonia $81,500.00 7313 Blackhawk Dr Caledonia $169,000.00 7313 Blachawk Dr Caledonia $169,000.00 3644 N Green Bay Rd Caledonia $174,900.00 4845 Conlaine Dr Caledonia $237,000.00 2455 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $291,711.00 2835 Wildrose Way Caledonia $295,000.00 4807 Alcyn Dr Caledonia $339,900.00 497 Tributary Ln City of Burlington $100,000.00 1073 S Pine St Unit 204 City of Burlington $124,000.00 132 Randolph St City of Burlington $178,000.00 473 Edward St City of Burlington $255,000.00 1165 Hidden Creek Ln City of Burlington $284,000.00 1200 Raptor Ct #28 City of Burlington $320,000.00 3010 Hamlin St Mt Pleasant $55,000.00 1629 Lakewood Ave Mt Pleasant $67,000.00 940 Prairie Dr #27 Mt Pleasant $75,000.00 1922 Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $100,000.00 7225 Mariner Dr Unit 2 Mt Pleasant $101,602.00 3037 Meyer Ct #6L Mt Pleasant $137,000.00 4429 Northwestern Ave Mt Pleasant $143,750.00 5605 Cambridge Ln Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $183,500.00 4226 Taylor Harbor W Unit 8 Mt Pleasant $196,500.00 5943 Kinzie Ave #14 Mt Pleasant $220,000.00 3505 Weston Dr Mt Pleasant $228,000.00 3533 Ascot Dr Mt Pleasant $235,000.00 1541 Meadowlane Ave Mt Pleasant $267,500.00 7836 County Line Rd Mt Pleasant $375,000.00 6101 16th St Mt Pleasant $2,000,000.00 26000 Dover Line Rd Norway $270,000.00 26730 Oak Ln Norway $274,900.00 27615 Apple Rd Norway $392,900.00 1304 Superior St Racine $30,000.00 1006 State St Racine $30,000.00 1431 Virginia St Racine $50,000.00 4015 15th St Racine $50,000.00 3509 Daisy Ln Racine $50,000.00 2000 Gillen St Racine $60,000.00 1126 Lasalle St Racine $60,000.00 1124 Lasalle St Racine $60,000.00 1229 Augusta St Racine $64,500.00 1331 Howe St Racine $68,000.00 1127 Erie St Racine $70,000.00 3514 Poe Ave Racine $87,500.00 1443 Summit Ave Racine $100,000.00 2029 Carmel Ave Racine $106,000.00 1535 Russet St Racine $108,000.00 1640 Grange Ave Racine $113,000.00 1435 Ohio St Racine $115,000.00 808 Yout St Racine $117,000.00 3707 Charles St Racine $118,000.00 1602 Rapids Dr Racine $118,000.00 1515 flett Ave Racine $118,900.00 2716 Douglas Ave Racine $119,000.00 1908 Quincy Ave Racine $123,000.00 404 Mertens Ave Racine $126,900.00 2113 Kentucky St Racine $129,900.00 2705 Hamilton Ave Racine $130,000.00 900 Blaine Ave Racine $134,000.00 1335 West Blvd Racine $135,000.00 1919 Orchard St Racine $135,000.00 4221 Olive St Racine $136,000.00 1937 Racine St Racine $140,000.00 1535 Hayes Ave Racine $141,000.00 414 West Boulevard Racine $142,000.00 2202 Russet St Racine $144,000.00 4217 21st St Racine $145,000.00 612 Lathrop Ave Racine $150,000.00 1526 Russet St Racine $150,000.00 2324 Carmel Ave Racine $155,000.00 2125 West Lawn Ave Racine $167,000.00 4212 Lasalle St Racine $180,000.00 1015 Kingston Ave Racine $186,000.00 624 Crab Tree Ln Racine $209,900.00 1336 Virginia St Racine $220,000.00 23 Queens Ct Racine $293,000.00 4252 Wood Duck Way Racine $335,000.00 1941 Grove Ave Racine $385,000.00 313 Jonathon Dr Racine $412,500.00 2529 Langmaid St Rochester $230,000.00 2543 N River Rd Rochester $297,000.00 404 Renee St Rochester $297,500.00 2429 North River Rd Rochester $413,000.00 2827 E Fieldstone Way #2212 Sturtevant $103,600.00 9110 Corliss Ave Sturtevant $190,000.00 3074 94th St Sturtevant $233,500.00 9445 Hawthorne Dr Sturtevant $314,500.00 316 South Maple Ln Town of Burlington $110,000.00 8400 Pine St Town of Burlington $480,000.00 28730 Sunflower Ln Town of Waterford $360,000.00 29011 Kramer Dr Town of Waterford $365,000.00 33411 Sumerta Ct Town of Waterford $382,100.00 28504 Arrow Rd Town of Waterford $390,000.00 31024 Lawn Dr Town of Waterford $450,000.00 1339 West St Union Grove $200,000.00 515 Fairview Circle Village of Waterford $345,000.00 855 Meadowgate Dr Village of Waterford $387,500.00

