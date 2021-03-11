Racine County had 98 properties transferred to new owners between March 1st and 5th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.5 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Karlsen Plumbing and Becker Shoop Center.

  • Jeffalino’s Coffee and Supplies Inc. bought the commercial property at 1006 State St. Racine, for $30,000.00.
  • Ryane’s House of Hope, Inc. purchased to property at 1336 Virginia St. Racine, for $220,000.00. Further, Ryane’s House of Hope provides a sober and independent living environment for those in recovery.
  • The property occupied by Karlsen Plumbing, 1941 and 1959 Grove Ave, was sold for $385,000.00 to Joe Mangelsdorf of CHV Holdings, LLC. According to the Journal Times, Mangelsdorf took over the company a few years ago.
  • Lastly, the Becker Shoop Center nursing home, 6101 – 16th St. Mt Pleasant, sold to The Lakes of Racine, LLC for $2,000,000.00. 

Also, Havahart Pets and Kind Dentistry went under new ownership last week. Check out the property transfer map and list below.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
1420 Fireside DrCaledonia$37,000.00
6829 Westlake DrCaledonia$39,900.00
1546 Johnson AveCaledonia$65,000.00
10327 Root River DrCaledonia$81,500.00
7313 Blackhawk DrCaledonia$169,000.00
7313 Blachawk DrCaledonia$169,000.00
3644 N Green Bay RdCaledonia$174,900.00
4845 Conlaine DrCaledonia$237,000.00
2455 5 Mile RdCaledonia$291,711.00
2835 Wildrose WayCaledonia$295,000.00
4807 Alcyn DrCaledonia$339,900.00
497 Tributary LnCity of Burlington$100,000.00
1073 S Pine St Unit 204City of Burlington$124,000.00
132 Randolph StCity of Burlington$178,000.00
473 Edward StCity of Burlington$255,000.00
1165 Hidden Creek LnCity of Burlington$284,000.00
1200 Raptor Ct #28City of Burlington$320,000.00
3010 Hamlin StMt Pleasant$55,000.00
1629 Lakewood AveMt Pleasant$67,000.00
940 Prairie Dr #27Mt Pleasant$75,000.00
1922 Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$100,000.00
7225 Mariner Dr Unit 2Mt Pleasant$101,602.00
3037 Meyer Ct #6LMt Pleasant$137,000.00
4429 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$143,750.00
5605 Cambridge Ln Unit 3Mt Pleasant$183,500.00
4226 Taylor Harbor W Unit 8Mt Pleasant$196,500.00
5943 Kinzie Ave #14Mt Pleasant$220,000.00
3505 Weston DrMt Pleasant$228,000.00
3533 Ascot DrMt Pleasant$235,000.00
1541 Meadowlane AveMt Pleasant$267,500.00
7836 County Line RdMt Pleasant$375,000.00
6101 16th StMt Pleasant$2,000,000.00
26000 Dover Line RdNorway$270,000.00
26730 Oak LnNorway$274,900.00
27615 Apple RdNorway$392,900.00
1304 Superior StRacine$30,000.00
1006 State StRacine$30,000.00
1431 Virginia StRacine$50,000.00
4015 15th StRacine$50,000.00
3509 Daisy LnRacine$50,000.00
2000 Gillen StRacine$60,000.00
1126 Lasalle StRacine$60,000.00
1124 Lasalle StRacine$60,000.00
1229 Augusta StRacine$64,500.00
1331 Howe StRacine$68,000.00
1127 Erie StRacine$70,000.00
3514 Poe AveRacine$87,500.00
1443 Summit AveRacine$100,000.00
2029 Carmel AveRacine$106,000.00
1535 Russet StRacine$108,000.00
1640 Grange AveRacine$113,000.00
1435 Ohio StRacine$115,000.00
808 Yout StRacine$117,000.00
3707 Charles StRacine$118,000.00
1602 Rapids DrRacine$118,000.00
1515 flett AveRacine$118,900.00
2716 Douglas AveRacine$119,000.00
1908 Quincy AveRacine$123,000.00
404 Mertens AveRacine$126,900.00
2113 Kentucky StRacine$129,900.00
2705 Hamilton AveRacine$130,000.00
900 Blaine AveRacine$134,000.00
1335 West BlvdRacine$135,000.00
1919 Orchard StRacine$135,000.00
4221 Olive StRacine$136,000.00
1937 Racine StRacine$140,000.00
1535 Hayes AveRacine$141,000.00
414 West BoulevardRacine$142,000.00
2202 Russet StRacine$144,000.00
4217 21st StRacine$145,000.00
612 Lathrop AveRacine$150,000.00
1526 Russet StRacine$150,000.00
2324 Carmel AveRacine$155,000.00
2125 West Lawn AveRacine$167,000.00
4212 Lasalle StRacine$180,000.00
1015 Kingston AveRacine$186,000.00
624 Crab Tree LnRacine$209,900.00
1336 Virginia StRacine$220,000.00
23 Queens CtRacine$293,000.00
4252 Wood Duck WayRacine$335,000.00
1941 Grove AveRacine$385,000.00
313 Jonathon DrRacine$412,500.00
2529 Langmaid StRochester$230,000.00
2543 N River RdRochester$297,000.00
404 Renee StRochester$297,500.00
2429 North River RdRochester$413,000.00
2827 E Fieldstone Way #2212Sturtevant$103,600.00
9110 Corliss AveSturtevant$190,000.00
3074 94th StSturtevant$233,500.00
9445 Hawthorne DrSturtevant$314,500.00
316 South Maple LnTown of Burlington$110,000.00
8400 Pine StTown of Burlington$480,000.00
28730 Sunflower LnTown of Waterford$360,000.00
29011 Kramer DrTown of Waterford$365,000.00
33411 Sumerta CtTown of Waterford$382,100.00
28504 Arrow RdTown of Waterford$390,000.00
31024 Lawn DrTown of Waterford$450,000.00
1339 West StUnion Grove$200,000.00
515 Fairview CircleVillage of Waterford$345,000.00
855 Meadowgate DrVillage of Waterford$387,500.00

