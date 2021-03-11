Racine County had 98 properties transferred to new owners between March 1st and 5th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.5 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Karlsen Plumbing and Becker Shoop Center.
- Jeffalino’s Coffee and Supplies Inc. bought the commercial property at 1006 State St. Racine, for $30,000.00.
- Ryane’s House of Hope, Inc. purchased to property at 1336 Virginia St. Racine, for $220,000.00. Further, Ryane’s House of Hope provides a sober and independent living environment for those in recovery.
- The property occupied by Karlsen Plumbing, 1941 and 1959 Grove Ave, was sold for $385,000.00 to Joe Mangelsdorf of CHV Holdings, LLC. According to the Journal Times, Mangelsdorf took over the company a few years ago.
- Lastly, the Becker Shoop Center nursing home, 6101 – 16th St. Mt Pleasant, sold to The Lakes of Racine, LLC for $2,000,000.00.
Also, Havahart Pets and Kind Dentistry went under new ownership last week. Check out the property transfer map and list below.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|1420 Fireside Dr
|Caledonia
|$37,000.00
|6829 Westlake Dr
|Caledonia
|$39,900.00
|1546 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$65,000.00
|10327 Root River Dr
|Caledonia
|$81,500.00
|7313 Blackhawk Dr
|Caledonia
|$169,000.00
|3644 N Green Bay Rd
|Caledonia
|$174,900.00
|4845 Conlaine Dr
|Caledonia
|$237,000.00
|2455 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$291,711.00
|2835 Wildrose Way
|Caledonia
|$295,000.00
|4807 Alcyn Dr
|Caledonia
|$339,900.00
|497 Tributary Ln
|City of Burlington
|$100,000.00
|1073 S Pine St Unit 204
|City of Burlington
|$124,000.00
|132 Randolph St
|City of Burlington
|$178,000.00
|473 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$255,000.00
|1165 Hidden Creek Ln
|City of Burlington
|$284,000.00
|1200 Raptor Ct #28
|City of Burlington
|$320,000.00
|3010 Hamlin St
|Mt Pleasant
|$55,000.00
|1629 Lakewood Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$67,000.00
|940 Prairie Dr #27
|Mt Pleasant
|$75,000.00
|1922 Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$100,000.00
|7225 Mariner Dr Unit 2
|Mt Pleasant
|$101,602.00
|3037 Meyer Ct #6L
|Mt Pleasant
|$137,000.00
|4429 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$143,750.00
|5605 Cambridge Ln Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$183,500.00
|4226 Taylor Harbor W Unit 8
|Mt Pleasant
|$196,500.00
|5943 Kinzie Ave #14
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|3505 Weston Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$228,000.00
|3533 Ascot Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$235,000.00
|1541 Meadowlane Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$267,500.00
|7836 County Line Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$375,000.00
|6101 16th St
|Mt Pleasant
|$2,000,000.00
|26000 Dover Line Rd
|Norway
|$270,000.00
|26730 Oak Ln
|Norway
|$274,900.00
|27615 Apple Rd
|Norway
|$392,900.00
|1304 Superior St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1006 State St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1431 Virginia St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|4015 15th St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|3509 Daisy Ln
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|2000 Gillen St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1126 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1124 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1229 Augusta St
|Racine
|$64,500.00
|1331 Howe St
|Racine
|$68,000.00
|1127 Erie St
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|3514 Poe Ave
|Racine
|$87,500.00
|1443 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2029 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$106,000.00
|1535 Russet St
|Racine
|$108,000.00
|1640 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$113,000.00
|1435 Ohio St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|808 Yout St
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|3707 Charles St
|Racine
|$118,000.00
|1602 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$118,000.00
|1515 flett Ave
|Racine
|$118,900.00
|2716 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$119,000.00
|1908 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$123,000.00
|404 Mertens Ave
|Racine
|$126,900.00
|2113 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$129,900.00
|2705 Hamilton Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|900 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$134,000.00
|1335 West Blvd
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|1919 Orchard St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|4221 Olive St
|Racine
|$136,000.00
|1937 Racine St
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1535 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$141,000.00
|414 West Boulevard
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|2202 Russet St
|Racine
|$144,000.00
|4217 21st St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|612 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1526 Russet St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2324 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|2125 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$167,000.00
|4212 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|1015 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$186,000.00
|624 Crab Tree Ln
|Racine
|$209,900.00
|1336 Virginia St
|Racine
|$220,000.00
|23 Queens Ct
|Racine
|$293,000.00
|4252 Wood Duck Way
|Racine
|$335,000.00
|1941 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$385,000.00
|313 Jonathon Dr
|Racine
|$412,500.00
|2529 Langmaid St
|Rochester
|$230,000.00
|2543 N River Rd
|Rochester
|$297,000.00
|404 Renee St
|Rochester
|$297,500.00
|2429 North River Rd
|Rochester
|$413,000.00
|2827 E Fieldstone Way #2212
|Sturtevant
|$103,600.00
|9110 Corliss Ave
|Sturtevant
|$190,000.00
|3074 94th St
|Sturtevant
|$233,500.00
|9445 Hawthorne Dr
|Sturtevant
|$314,500.00
|316 South Maple Ln
|Town of Burlington
|$110,000.00
|8400 Pine St
|Town of Burlington
|$480,000.00
|28730 Sunflower Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$360,000.00
|29011 Kramer Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$365,000.00
|33411 Sumerta Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$382,100.00
|28504 Arrow Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$390,000.00
|31024 Lawn Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$450,000.00
|1339 West St
|Union Grove
|$200,000.00
|515 Fairview Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$345,000.00
|855 Meadowgate Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$387,500.00