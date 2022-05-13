RACINE – Racine Transit (RYDE Racine) this week launched a new automatic vehicle locater to help bus riders quickly look up and plan trips via a cell phone app.

The phone application provides real-time data on bus location, as well as arrival and departure times. An additional feature, designed to help visually impaired riders, will make an audible announcement when passengers are nearing their next stop. The app’s RYDE system map can be updated in real-time if routes or schedules are changed by construction or rerouting.

“The launch of this app is an important part of an overall effort to modernize our transit system. Improvements like this will enhance the customer experience for our passengers and make utilizing public transit a more viable transportation option,” City of Racine Transit Manager Trevor Jung said in a news release.

The app’s developer is Connexionz, which specializes in delivering comprehensive and fully-integrated ITS applications to transit agencies.

Get the RYDE Racine App

The free application can be downloaded by clicking here: Android or Apple devices, or by searching “RYDE Racine Transit” in the devices’ app stores.

