RACINE – Students of both Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College will have another option for transportation to and from school once again this year. The City of Racine’s public transportation system, RYDE Racine, is back providing transportation to the public schools after an almost two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine Unified School District and RYDE Racine partnership

The regular existing routes will be made available to RUSD students as well as supplemental routes that will follow the district’s school schedule. As the modified schedules are for school purposes only, these supplemental routes will run Monday through Friday, except when school is not in session.

State requirements dictate that free transportation must be provided for families that live outside of a two-mile radius of the family’s boundary school. Students who live within that two-mile radius will be allowed to purchase bus passes for a discounted rate on a month-to-month basis for the school year. These passes, which are usable only on school days, going to and from school, can be purchased through the Racine Unified School District Administration building. For months with a lighter school schedule due to holidays and scheduled days off, the passes will reflect that with a cheaper ticket price for that month.

“We are happy to partner once again with RYDE to provide transportation to and from school for some of our students,” said RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “Additionally, I’m excited that families will be able to purchase discounted bus passes. We know that school attendance directly impacts student achievement, so we need our children to be in school every day. We’re grateful for the city’s partnership in helping make this happen.”

To purchase RYDE Racine bus passes for school transportation use, head to the RUSD Administrative Building B, located at 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Residents may contact the RUSD Transportation Office at 262-631-7138 with any questions regarding the bus pass system.

Gateway Technical College’s new partnership with RYDE Racine

In addition to the RUSD partnership, an exciting new development with Gateway Technical College is the RYDE Racine student bus pass program. As a new benefit of attending Gateway Technical College, 300 students will be eligible to receive an annual pass for the fixed-route transit services from this two-year program.

“Providing access to Gateway services speaks directly to our mission,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “We are proud to partner with the City of Racine to expand student mobility through bus passes and increased utilization of the city transit system.”

As the Fall 2022 semester is gearing up to begin on Sept. 6 for Gateway students, the RYDE Racine bus pass program’s final touches are being put into place including how and when passes will be distributed. Students who are interested in obtaining a pass should continue to check the Gateway website for the latest information.

Mayor Mason an advocate for bus program

“The City of Racine understands it must play a role in expanding access to education and breaking down barriers. Transportation access to quality public education is critical to the success of our community. From longstanding partnerships to new, innovative ones, the RYDE Racine is ready to take students where they need to go,” stated Mayor Mason.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.