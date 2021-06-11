As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
MOUNT PLEASANT – Ryder Last Mile Inc., a national logistics solutions provider, has leased 75,290 square feet in a warehouse at 1570 International Drive here.
The speculative warehouse development is one of three constructed by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate in the 184-acre Park 94 business park.
The 116,000-square-foot building, completed in 2020, is described in a news release as offering 30-foot clear heights, 18 truck docks (expandable), two drive-in doors and 82 parking stalls.
Founded in 1981, HSA Commercial Real Estate is a diversified, full-service real estate firm specializing in office, industrial, and healthcare real estate leasing, management, marketing, development, and financing on a national basis. The firm has developed and acquired more than 100 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States, with a total consideration in excess of $6 billion.