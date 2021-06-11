MOUNT PLEASANT – Ryder Last Mile Inc., a national logistics solutions provider, has leased 75,290 square feet in a warehouse at 1570 International Drive here.

The speculative warehouse development is one of three constructed by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate in the 184-acre Park 94 business park.

The 116,000-square-foot building, completed in 2020, is described in a news release as offering 30-foot clear heights, 18 truck docks (expandable), two drive-in doors and 82 parking stalls.

Founded in 1981, HSA Commercial Real Estate is a diversified, full-service real estate firm specializing in office, industrial, and healthcare real estate leasing, management, marketing, development, and financing on a national basis. The firm has developed and acquired more than 100 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States, with a total consideration in excess of $6 billion.