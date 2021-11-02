Humans love the holidays because of the delicious dinners and sweet treats. Pets especially love this time of the year because of the flavorful table scraps. What safe holiday foods can I give and what should I avoid? It’s important that Rover and Garfield get tasty treats that don’t cause an upset stomach or require a trip to the Emergency Veterinarian.
As always, every animal is different and tolerates different foods. Be sure to check with your local veterinarian before giving new foods.
Safe Holiday Foods To Give
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), from green beans to sweet potatoes, there are plenty of fall favorites that can be tasty and safe options for your animal to give in small portions. So what can I give my furry friend? These are safe foods to give:
- Pumpkin
- Green beans
- Sweet Potatoes
- Apples
- Turkey meat (no bones, no skin, no seasoning)
- Plain peas
- Frozen yogurt
- Cranberries/dried cranberries
- Raw eggs
Read additional nutritional information here.
Unsafe Holiday Foods
It may be tempting to give your pooch or kitty whatever their heart desires, but some foods aren’t so safe to give. Nutritional information can be found here. These foods should be avoided:
- Turkey bones
- Stuffing/Dressing
- Ingredients found in stuffing can also be hazardous.
- “Onions and garlic, in particular, can be very toxic to dogs,” Dr. Jerry Klein, a chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club, writes on the AKC site. Both are also deadly for cats, PetMD says.
- Casseroles
- Mashed Potatoes
- Creamed Peas
- Chocolate, cookies, pies, sweets (anything containing xylitol)
- Alcholic beverages
- Raisins/Grapes
- Onion and scallions
- Garlic
- Ham
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
Tips for a Safe Holiday Season With Your Pets
- Frequently take out the garbage to avoid animals getting into unsafe foods or overeating.
- If a pet gets into something unsafe, contact the Pet Poison Helpline (855) 764-7661, or your local vet.
- Kennel pets at dinner time to avoid eating unsafe foods that potentially get dropped on the floor.
- Remember to give attention to and play with animals during the holiday season to avoid boredom and mischeif.
- Additionally, keep holiday plants (especially holly, mistletoe and lillies) out of reach of pets.
- Keep pets indoors when tempartures are cold.
- Parties may overwhelm pets; consider boarding them at a local animal daycare.
- Inform visitors ahead of time if you own an animal.
- The water base of a Christmas tree contains dangerous chemicals that could harm your pet, keep animals away from this as well.
