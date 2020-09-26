Salem Westosha Central’s grip wasn’t secure until the clock expired against Lake Geneva Badger, but when that happened it had a 41-39 win for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 25.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Falcons had enough offense to deny the Badgers in the end.

Salem Westosha Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-19 lead over Lake Geneva Badger.

The Badgers came from behind to grab the advantage 19-7 at intermission over the Falcons.

The Badgers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over the Falcons as the first quarter ended.

