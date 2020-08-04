Sap-Sap, a restaurant that features Laotian BBQ, is your ticket to food heaven.

A pop-up restaurant, located at The Branch at 1501 offering Laotian cuisine is Sap-Sap. The company name, Sap-Sap means “Delicious, Delicious.” Owner, Alex Hanesakda lives to share his family’s story through his business.

Back in Asia, their journey started. Alex’s father fought alongside the US Troops. After fighting in the Vietnam War, a new way of life began.

Like many Laotians, fleeing from his homeland was the start of his families American Dream. Then, the farmlands of Burlington became home to the Hanesakdas.

“Being the only Asian family for miles, and not speaking English, we were outsiders from the start,” Hanesakda says.

Pictured is Alex Hanesakdas and his mother, the inspiration behind the Asian Restaurant

Cooking up the American Dream

Buying, butchering, and preparing cows nose-to-tail is a part of their cooking style. As a child, Hanesakda’s parents invited neighbors for Laotian BBQ. That was the start of their community engagement. Now, it’s the foundation of Alex’s business.

The soul behind Sap-Sap is his mother. Making and selling her egg rolls for extra cash was inspiring to her son. As always, using high quality ingredients is a staple to the company. In 2015, Alex’s dreams became a reality. The twist on traditional Laotian food was born.

Heart, Soul, & Wholesale

Sap-Sap is a farm to table kind of business. The process beginning at farms in Southeastern Wisconsin. Making their way to local grocers. Shop at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Mount Pleasant and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington to get Sap-Sap sausages. Bring it home for the whole family to enjoy.

Curbside Cuisine

Alex’s father is pictured in a picture frame surrounded by food

The restaurant with limited hours is no strangers to adjustment. Shifting their serving style is a part of the change. You can order curbside via the website here. On Facebook, visit SapSap, and click order now. This week only, curbside cuisine gives back.

The Laotian BBQ will benefit the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin this week. Sap-Sap is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pick up is located in Uptown Racine at The Branch at 1501.

A portion of the proceeds will be given back, in memory of Alex’s dad. Honoring those who have and are serving the country play a role in this week’s pop up.

More than Food

Sap-Sap is a Racine County business with homegrown values, midwestern charm, and Asian aspects. Alex and his team look forward to popping up at an event near you soon. Until then, mask up and pick up via curbside. Try something new and support a local business with a purpose.

“Journey and struggle from Southeast Asia to Southeastern Wisconsin” says Alex Hanesakda

Owner Alex Hanesakda and his ingredients

Laotian BBQ

Momma’s Egg Rolls

Leave us a comment in the section below. Do you love the egg rolls? What’s your Sap-Sap experience?

For more information about other business spotlights, check out our series here. Do you have a business in mind that is making the community a better place, nominate them to be the Racine County Eye Business Spotlight, here.