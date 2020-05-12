Sarah J. Arndt, 95, died Thursday, May 7 at Waterford Senior Living. She was born in Racine, June 8, 1924, daughter of the late Salvatore and Gieuseppina (Nee: Roccapalomba) Dacquisto.

On April 24, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she married Ronald Arndt who preceded her in death, May 13, 2007. Sarah was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her pastimes included sewing, crocheting, knitting, and ceramics. Sarah will forever be remembered as a marvelous cook. Above all, she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim (Judy) Arndt; brother-in-law, Robert Petersen; nieces and nephews, Diane (Jeff) Torkilsen, Joanne (Jerry) Pederson, Gloria (John) Zwifelhofer, Gary (Geri) Pederson, Angie (George) Longo; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; sisters, Ann (Louis) Schifano, Helen Dacquisto, Francis (August) Cacchione, Grace Petersen; brothers, Frank (Doris) Dacquisto, Dominic (Hilda) Dacquisto.

Due to the current health situation, private services with interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sarah’s life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.