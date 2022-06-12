Saturday was a fine day to see – and experience – art of all kinds! Visitors mingled and shopped at the 3rd Annual Make Your Mark Community Art Festival. Area artists and food vendors set up outdoors along Ann Street and inside The Branch at 1501 on Saturday afternoon. The event was presented by Art for Uptown, a local initiative that promotes the arts and artists in the Uptown Arts District.

Inside The Branch at 1501 – Credit: Paul Holley

The Make Your Mark Community Art Festival

You can learn more about the initiative in the article below and on their Facebook page.

