Racine – With temperatures forecasted to reach over 80 degrees this weekend, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park will open on Saturday, June 5.

The Aquatic Center will offer a special preseason open swim from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, as well as a family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Further, the Aquatic Center’s regular schedule begins on Wednesday, June 9, and is scheduled to end on Monday, Sept. 6. In addition to open and family swim, the center is available for lap and adult swim, groups, and rentals. Visit the Aquatic Center website at ymcaracine.org/sc-johnson-community-aquatic-center for more information.

The Aquatic Center is opening for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the return of summer and the reopening of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center. We invite residents and families to enjoy the center’s sparkling pools, slides and exciting water elements, or relax poolside and enjoy treats from the concession stand,” Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials said.

Season passes are on sale now and can be purchased at the Sealed Air Branch welcome desk, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

More about the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened in the summer of 2018 to provide a fun and safe recreation area for Racine County residents. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility is also available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park (2800 Ohio Street, Racine, WI 53403) since its 2018 opening. More information is available online at ymcaracine.org.

