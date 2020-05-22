Created as a rapid response solution to offset the impact COVID-19 has had on the local workforce, SC Johnson has donated $539,660 to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support Gateway in providing the skills and training for students to earn a workforce certificate. The program is expected to have an annual economic impact of $5 million on Racine County.

The contribution will support the HOPE program – Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment. The program is dedicated to helping dislocated workers regain the skills necessary to compete for jobs in career paths such as construction, advanced manufacturing, information technology, and health sciences.

“A critical barrier to employment and career advancement is the lack of technical skills needed to succeed in the workforce. We are grateful for the generosity and support provided by SC Johnson to embrace hope and opportunity for our entire Gateway community,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht.

“Gateway’s program goes beyond job training and equips students with the tools they need to succeed after graduation by connecting them to career guidance and job placement,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman, and CEO of SC Johnson. “We hope this investment from SC Johnson will help Gateway break down barriers to employment and make a long-term positive impact on our community.”

The HOPE training scholarship program provides funding for tuition, fees, industry credentials, and job placement services. It will support 156 students to earn the certificate. For information on the HOPE training scholarship program contact Gateway Technical College at (800) 247-7122 or www.gtc.edu.