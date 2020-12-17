Students, teachers, and families have been separated from learning in person this year. 2020 has been a year of adjustments, especially when it comes to education.

To brighten the holiday season, SC Johnson Elementary students and staff are kicking off the holiday season with a virtual talent show.

To make the season brighter, a virtual talent show is taking place tonight, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. via Youtube.

Music teacher Alex Kayser organized this event because COVID-19 disrupted annual plans for the Holiday concert.

Connecting During the Holidays

The reason for the season looks different for everyone.

But, SC Johnson Elementary School knows that a little extra cheer is needed this year. That’s why they are bringing an event to students, staff and the community. Connecting may look different this year, but who couldn’t use a smile or two.

The entries will be in the form of Funniest Home Videos. Additionally, two teachers will be dressed up and giving live commentary. Kayser and physical education teacher Steve Henes will be the hosts.

Kayser says, “It’s my favorite time of year because our student’s, staff and family are able to gather and celebrate our incredible school community and that’s something.”

“I really wanted to continue this year,” Kayser said, “even under unusual circumstances.”

SC Johnson Virtual Talent Show

What to Expect

You can expect to hear, see and enjoy different acts from students of all ages.

For example, Layla Hope, a third-grade student at SC Johnson, is singing a Christmas Carol for her submission. Grayson Mulvani might also blow you away with his beatboxing skills.

And what would a talent show be without a piano act? Catch Maria Mota on the piano tonight.

The teacher also comments that his “favorite part about this particular show is there will be more than just the usual singing, dancing, and instruments.”

“We had student’s submit videos performing karate, art, stand-up comedy, cooking, basketball, and more,” he said.

Tune in tonight as a way to support Racine Unified School District students, staff and families. Give a round of applause to all the participants.

Joy at SC Johnson’s

“The resiliency, patience and sense of community our students, staff and families have shown during this crazy year has been truly inspirational,” Kayser said. “I am so proud to be a part of the SCJ School community and know that we will get through this together.”

Joy is being spread despite the changes in plans this year.

Don’t miss out, tune in tonight.

