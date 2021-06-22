Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) is pleased to announce an investment of $5,000 from SC Johnson to support Girl Scouting in Racine County. This grant will make it possible for GSWISE to bring the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to more girls in Racine County.

Girl Scouting began in Racine County in 1919 when five troops began meeting independently of one another at different churches throughout the county. Today, nearly 1,200 girls in Racine County are Girl Scouts. The program continues to stay true to its mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, as evidenced by some of the Highest Award projects completed by Racine County Girl Scouts this year.

Through the Highest Awards program, girls identify a global, national, or local issue and then develop a project to address it. Open to Girl Scouts in grades 4 through 12, the program teaches girls how to design and execute service projects that produce measurable and sustainable change. Girl Scouts who receive one of the Highest Awards demonstrate achievements in leadership development, project planning, and taking action to make a positive, sustainable impact in the community. These awards represent the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, and they acknowledge the power behind each Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others. The three levels – Gold, Silver, and Bronze – represent increasing levels of independence and complexity.

Two Racine County Girl Scouts received their Silver Awards at a recent virtual ceremony hosted by GSWISE. Girl Scout Abby from Troop 9174 in Union Grove created a cookbook and published a website containing a collection of recipes to provide better access to more suitable food and meal options for people with diabetes. Girl Scout Madeline from Troop 9344 in Burlington sewed more than 50 face masks that she donated Love INC, and she taught students at Dyer Intermediate School sewing skills to make additional face masks for themselves and the community.

On the Bronze level, Troop 9437, which meets at Gifford Elementary in Racine, assembled 24 kindness kits including toys, a handmade blanket, and comfort items to help children affected by cancer, and Troop 31528, which meets at Westridge Elementary in Mount Pleasant, secured supply donations of food, paper goods, and toys to benefit Kindred Kitties, a no-kill cat shelter.

Support from corporate partners like SC Johnson helps bring the Highest Awards Program and other aspects the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) to girls in Racine County. The GSLE, the programs and activities available to Girl Scouts, encourages girls to discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to make the world a better place. Guided by supportive adults and peers, Girl Scouts engage in age-appropriate activities that are girl-led, cooperative, and hands-on.

About Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast

Girl Scouting began more than 100 years ago in southeastern Wisconsin and today Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) is more than 23,000 strong – serving 16,530 girls in grades K5-12 and 6,664 adults who believe in our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who take the lead in making the world a better place. Girl Scouts is a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) community focused on practicing everyday leadership. Girl Scouts began over 107 years ago with one woman, Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low, who believed in the power of every girl. With programs in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties, we give every girl in our council the chance to reach her full leadership potential. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gswise.org, email customercare@gswise.org, or call 800-565-4475.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace, and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control, and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF! ®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE®, and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world.