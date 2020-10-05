Advertisements

With the support of SC Johnson, Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin will expand STEM Squad, formerly known as Operation SMART, the hands-on, multi-disciplinary after-school program to develop girls’ enthusiasm and skills for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Launching on October 5, this virtual program provides participants with the opportunity to explore the STEM field, ask questions, and solve problems in a supportive environment.

For this year’s program, Girls Inc. revised its approach to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Innovative strategies were developed to engage participants in girl-centered programs and experiences, no matter the location.

“Exposing girls to STEM activities increases their awareness of possible educational and career choices that enhance their lives and our community,” said Jeanette Brown, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin. “Hands-on STEM education is a valuable experiential learning opportunity providing girls the ‘what if’’ for greater creativity, exploration and innovation to meet the challenges of the future. We are grateful for SC Johnson’s commitment to advocating for the next generation of female leaders and innovators.”

In the past, an average of 115 middle school girls participated in off-site STEM experiences at area companies during the 30-week program. This year, SC Johnson’s funding will expand the program to reach an additional 200 participants annually across four middle schools. Since 2007, Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin has advocated for and worked to improve the lives of underserved girls ages 6 to 18 in Southeast Wisconsin. The organization continues to achieve its mission by providing gender-based academic enrichment and lifestyle development programs. In 2016, SAFE Haven, a shelter for runaway and abused children, merged with Girls Inc. to widen the organizations’ impact on the youth in the community. To learn more about Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin, visit https://girlsincsewi.org/

