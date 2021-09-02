RACINE – SC Johnson, a Racine-based global consumer products manufacturer, has donated $15,000 to Vivent Health to help ensure HIV patients in Racine County have continued access to high-quality medical care and social services.

“This generous grant from SC Johnson will help to ensure that people at risk for, or living with, HIV in Racine County have access to the comprehensive lifesaving care and services they need through Vivent Health’s innovative HIV Medical Home,” Mike Gifford, Vivent Health president and CEO said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the continued support and community investment of SC Johnson in ensuring better health outcomes through our integrated model of care.”

Vivent Health is the only HIV Medical Home recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the country.  Its nationally renowned HIV Medical Home fully integrates health and social services to achieve some of the best clinical quality outcomes known to humankind. Its patients and clients have unfettered access to medical and dental care, mental health therapy and drug treatment, and pharmacy services along with a myriad of programs to overcome social determinants of health including case management, housing, food services, financial assistance and legal aid. In addition to comprehensive HIV care and treatment services, Vivent Health provides powerful and effective prevention services.  

Vivent Health operates in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison. Other locations are in Colorado, Missouri and Texas To learn more go to www.viventhealth.org

Rating: 5 out of 5.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...