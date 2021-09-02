RACINE – SC Johnson, a Racine-based global consumer products manufacturer, has donated $15,000 to Vivent Health to help ensure HIV patients in Racine County have continued access to high-quality medical care and social services.

“This generous grant from SC Johnson will help to ensure that people at risk for, or living with, HIV in Racine County have access to the comprehensive lifesaving care and services they need through Vivent Health’s innovative HIV Medical Home,” Mike Gifford, Vivent Health president and CEO said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the continued support and community investment of SC Johnson in ensuring better health outcomes through our integrated model of care.”

Vivent Health is the only HIV Medical Home recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the country. Its nationally renowned HIV Medical Home fully integrates health and social services to achieve some of the best clinical quality outcomes known to humankind. Its patients and clients have unfettered access to medical and dental care, mental health therapy and drug treatment, and pharmacy services along with a myriad of programs to overcome social determinants of health including case management, housing, food services, financial assistance and legal aid. In addition to comprehensive HIV care and treatment services, Vivent Health provides powerful and effective prevention services.

Vivent Health operates in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison. Other locations are in Colorado, Missouri and Texas To learn more go to www.viventhealth.org.

