SC Johnson Professional revealed the finalists of this year’s Happy Hands dispenser design contest, which promotes the importance of handwashing and sanitizing at school. From a germ-busting soap dispenser to a rocket ship “blasting off” germs into space, the public can now choose their favorite soap dispenser design by K-12 students across the U.S. View the student-drawn designs and choose now through February 28 at https://happyhands.scjp.com/ChooseADesign

“Each design showcased an incredible amount of creativity, artistic talent, and imagination,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “There’s no question that hand hygiene is an important measure for preventing the spread of germs. The Happy Hands contest makes educating and promoting clean hands at school more memorable and engaging for all students.”

Each design displays the importance of handwashing in a unique way. The 2020/2021 Happy Hands contest finalists include:

Elementary School:

Penny G., Kindergarten, Trinity Lutheran School, Racine, Wisc.

Clemmie T., Grade 2, C. Trapp Elementary, Rialto, Calif.

Chelsea L., Grade 4, Heritage Christian, University Place, Wash.

Stella F., Grade 4, Floranada Elementary, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jillian I., Grade 5, Peak to Peak, Lafayette, Colo.

Middle & High School:

Wilfred O., Grade 6, Gifford School, Racine, Wisc.

Isabelle A., Grade 10, Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Eagle, Colo.

Keona H., Grade 11, California School of the Arts SGV, Duarte, Calif.

Jamie M., Grade 11, Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Eagle, Colo.

Celia M., Grade 12, McCracken County HS, Paducah, Ky.

There are two grade categories for the Happy Hands Contest: elementary (grades K-5) and middle/high school (grades 6-12). The winning design in each category will receive the top prize, which includes $1,000 for the two grand prize winners’ school, a $300 gift card for each winning student, and up-to 1,000 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design. You can choose your favorite design now through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET and the official grand prize winner announcement will be made in April.

For more information on the Happy Hands Contest, please contact Jessie Koerner at jkoerner@mulberrymc.com or (551) 265-6921.