SC Johnson Professional has announced the winners of this year’s Happy Hands dispenser design contest, which promotes the importance of handwashing and sanitizing at school. The winner in the elementary school (K-5) category is Stella F., a fourth-grader at Floranada Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Wilfred O., a sixth-grader at Gifford School in Racine, Wisc., won in the middle/ high school (6-12) category.

“It’s heartwarming to see the excitement around the student designs and hand hygiene, and support from the schools and communities,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “Hand hygiene is such a critical step in preventing the spread of germs, and we hope that this contest serves as a fun reminder for practicing good hand hygiene.”

Both students will receive a $300 gift card. Each winning student’s school receives a $1,000 donation, and the winning designs will be custom printed for free on up to 1,000 SC Johnson Professional® manual soap/sanitizer dispensers.

“It’s overwhelming to see the tremendous support Stella received for her design,” said Luke Balchaitis, Principal, Floranada Elementary School. “It was an honor to participate in SC Johnson Professional’s Happy Hands contest. It’s a fun way to show students the importance of handwashing.”

Over 800 students submitted their designs between August 17, 2020 through November 30, 2020. Submissions were initially evaluated for visual appeal, overall design, unique design elements and creativity. Five finalists in both grade level categories were chosen, and a record number of 24,000 public votes were cast in this year’s contest throughout the month of February.

Bret Olson, Principal, Gifford School added: “Keeping our students healthy is our main goal and this contest was the perfect way to highlight the important role hand hygiene plays in doing so. This was a great opportunity for our students and we’re so happy that Wilfred was chosen as a winner!”

To view the winning designs or sign up to participate in next year’s contest, visit happyhands.scjp.com.