RACINE– SC Johnson today announced it is supporting four local Southeast Wisconsin charitable organizations including the Racine Family YMCA, the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department via the Lakeside COP House, the Cops N Kids Reading Center, and the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. More than $100,000 is being donated to help support after-school and summer sessions, youth leadership training programs and implementation of literacy services, as well as the purchasing of needed computer equipment to support literacy programs.

SC Johnson is committed to creating a world with more opportunity for underserved communities, and for us, that starts right here in our hometown of Racine,” said Alan VanderMolen, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at SC Johnson. “We are proud to partner with local organizations like the Racine Family YMCA and others whose efforts focus on equipping and enabling future generations for lifelong success.

The funds earmarked for these organizations will support the following programs:

Young Leaders Academy after-school and summer sessions , as well as additional community development programs. The company’s grant to the Racine Family YMCA will provide essential youth development and community strengthening programs for underserved populations in Racine County. SC Johnson has supported the Racine Family YMCA for more than 10 years.

, as well as additional community development programs. The company’s grant to the Racine Family YMCA will provide essential youth development and community strengthening programs for underserved populations in Racine County. SC Johnson has supported the Racine Family YMCA for more than 10 years. Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room literacy program offered at the Village ofMount Pleasant Police DepartmentLakeside Community Oriented Policing Houseadvances children’s literacy skills and builds confidence by improving vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. A trained literacy educator works with students ages 5 to 12 and SC Johnson is underwriting the kindergarten readiness Bookworm program targeting children ages 3 to 5. All programs are active four days per week and this is SC Johnson’s third year fully funding this program.

offered at the Village ofMount Pleasant Police DepartmentLakeside Community Oriented Policing Houseadvances children’s literacy skills and builds confidence by improving vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. A trained literacy educator works with students ages 5 to 12 and SC Johnson is underwriting the kindergarten readiness Bookworm program targeting children ages 3 to 5. All programs are active four days per week and this is SC Johnson’s third year fully funding this program. Purchasing laptops to help support the Cops N Kids Reading Center’s literacy program, which benefits an estimated 100 children each year. The company has supported this organization for more than 15 years.

to help support the Cops N Kids Reading Center’s literacy program, which benefits an estimated 100 children each year. The company has supported this organization for more than 15 years. Supplemental support of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE),which is run by and for girls in Racine County. The program provides a safe and inclusive environment to learn leadership and life skills, outdoor education, STEM and entrepreneurship activities. The company has supported the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast for over a decade.

This wave of funding is part of SC Johnson’s global commitment to invest in communities where it does business. Since 1937, SC Johnson has donated five percent of all pre-tax profits to local charities in communities where the company does business.