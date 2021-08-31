It’s officially that time of year again; school is back in session. Many students in Racine County rely on buses as a form of transportation. As people commute to work, school, and around town, keeping bus safety in mind is essential.

Wisconsin’s law says that drivers must stop for school buses with flashing red lights. This law pertains to oncoming buses too. The Caledonia Police Department released advisements to keep in mind when commuting.

“State Highway 31 between State Highway 38 and the Root River Bridge is a five-lane road. It is not a divided highway. You must stop for any bus signaling a pick-up or drop-off, regardless of the direction you or the bus is traveling.”

Practice Patience

Photo provided by the Caledonia Police Department Sargent G from the Caledonia Police Department says, “be aware children will once again be on the side of the road in the morning hours on weekdays. Give them room, be patient, and exercise caution at the intersection.” In addition, note that congestion may occur in school parking lots. Expect delays and pay attention to surroundings when driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these are tips to keep in mind when on the road:

When backing out of a driveway or garage, watch out for children walking, bicycling to school.

Slow down and watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.

Be mindful of children playing and congregating near bus stops.

Be alert when driving and remain off cell phones.

Parent and Student Safety

It is equally important that students are safe when waiting, riding, and getting off the school bus. Parents and guardians should discuss school bus safety with their children. Unsure of what bus safety measures to follow? Keep these tips provided by the NHTSA in mind.

Before riding the bus, practice going to the bus stop with your child. Remind children that this is not a place to play or run.

Arrive at the bus spot five minutes early on school days.

Advise children how to load and unload off the bus safely. Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop to load/unload Use handrails when walking up bus stairs.

Use caution around the bus

In addition, read about more bus safety measures here.

