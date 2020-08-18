RACINE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties (BBBS) will host a free school supplies and face mask giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 23, at its headquarters, 3131 Taylor Ave.

The supplies and masks will be guaranteed to those that RSVP to (262) 637-7625 by Thursday.

Please leave your contact information, and BBBS will call you back to confirm your participation. Leftover supplies will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis at Sunday’s drive-up event.

Sonya Thomas, BBBS executive director, said the school supply and face mask giveaway event was created to help low-income parents alleviate the financial burden of purchasing school supplies and a face mask for their children.

Participants will receive book bags stuffed with school supplies and a homemade designer mask made with K-12 children in mind.

Monetary donations are welcomed to support the drive.

Make checks payable to the Big Brothers Big Sisters (with Back to School on the memo line) and mail to 3131 Taylor Avenue, Building 4, Box 7, Racine, WI. 53405 or donate online at www.beabignow.org

Read more: Racine Unified votes to have at-home schooling