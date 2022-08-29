United Way Racine County invites community members to volunteer and become Schools of Hope tutors. School is just around the corner and for some, they’ve already headed back to the classroom. When you need extra help, volunteers are who students turn to. Schools of Hope will offer in-person tutoring during the school day, for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteer applications are available now through Sept. 23.

Schools of Hope volunteers needed

Schools of Hope tutors are volunteers through a United Way program that pairs young children with reading support. Opportunities are available to assist 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-grade students who attend select schools in RUSD. Volunteers can work with students who attend United Way’s three community schools – Knapp, Julian Thomas, and Mitchell – or at Wadewitz Elementary.

Tutors are needed who are English-speaking. Additionally, they are in need of bilingual English/Spanish-speaking Schools of Hope volunteers. People interested in this may tutor students in the dual language program at Mitchell. Those in the dual language program will meet students from bilingual families and monolingual families. They will come together to learn both English and Spanish, leading to students being bilingual by the fifth grade. Those hoping to volunteer in this setting must speak and read fluently in English and Spanish.

Academic Importance

United Way Racine County shares in a press release, “in as little as 30 minutes per week, you can help students become confident, capable readers. Make the commitment even easier by forming a tutor team and sharing the same weekly volunteer assignment with a friend.”

27,000 hours of assistance to local students have been recorded by United Way. They state that research shows that having third-grade reading proficiency is a powerful indicator of academic success. Additionally, those without success in reading by the third grade are unlikely to graduate from high school.

Volunteers are essential in assisting these children to increase their reading capabilities and ensure the best possible outcomes for local area students.

Back to School

