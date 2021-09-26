From running the ball to taking a kickoff back for a touchdown, junior Nolan Schopp did it all for Kettle Moraine in their 40-27 home win on Friday night over Waukesha West.

“Our kids battled and made the plays when they mattered most,” Kettle Moraine head coach Mathew McDonnell said. “Our offense was really clicking and kept us in the game as we tried to figure out some adjustments on defense.”

In the first quarter, Chase Spellman gave the Lasers the advantage with two touchdown passes including a 69-yard strike to Drew Wagner and a seven yard pass to Schopp to grab a 14-0 lead.

With 8:20 remaining in the half, Waukesha West answered as quarterback Brady Foster connected with Ben Cook on a 26-yard touchdown pass before Spellman connected with Sam Noel on a 14-yard touchdown pass to push the lead back to 14. With less than a minute to go in the quarter, Foster hit Brady Wilde on an 11-yard score to cut the lead to 21-14 at the half.

Midway through the third quarter, Foster and Cook connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. With 36 seconds left in the quarter, Jason Macintyre gave Waukesha West the lead on a six yard touchdown run before Schopp took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to tie it at 27.

“That kickoff return was probably the play of the game,” McDonnell said. “It flipped the momentum back in our favor and gave our team points when our offense was struggling in the 3rd quarter and gave us additional time to get things figured out.”

Schopp provided the decisive difference in the fourth quarter as he caught a 46-yard touchdown from Spellman early in the final period before running one in from 23-yards out to give the Lasers the final two touchdown advantage.

Spellman led the Kettle Moraine passing attack with 209 yards passing with four touchdowns. Spellman and Schoop combined for 152 yards rushing in the win, while Wagner had four receptions for 102 yards.

Foster led Waukesha West with 287 yards and three touchdowns through the air on 21-for-40 passing. Cook and MacIntyre led West in receiving with five receptions apiece.

Kettle Moraine improves to 4-2 on the season, and will travel to Waukesha North next week, while Waukesha West takes on Muskego at home.

“We need to win two more conference games to guarantee a playoff birth which is a big deal for our program. We have had a good streak lately (depending how you count the 2020 season) so getting one more step closer is a big deal for us,” McDonnell said. “We know we have to come out and play better on defense and that our offense needs to continue to execute.”