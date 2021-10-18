On Monday, October 18 at 12:00 p.m., the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth will conduct an open field hearing in Lorain, Ohio, titled “Renewing Prosperity in the Industrial Heartland: An Economic Agenda for Forgotten Communities.” During this hearing, Committee Chairman Jim Himes (CT-04) and Ranking Member Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) will join Committee member and hometown representative Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and their congressional colleagues to hear from local workers and civic leaders about the economic health of their community and discuss policy solutions to secure the economic future of individuals and families across the Midwest.

*Live Stream for the Hearing*

What: 

U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Growth Field Hearing –

“Renewing Prosperity in the Industrial Heartland: An Economic Agenda for Forgotten Communities.”

Where: 

El Centro, 2800 Pearl Avenue, Lorain OH 44055

When: 

1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT

Who:

Chairman Jim Himes (CT-04)

Ranking Member Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01)

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08)

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04)

Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland Cliffs

Dr. Marcia Ballinger, Lorain County Community College Dean of the Engineering and Technical School

Dee Baker, Lorain County Urban League Director of Outreach and Civic Engagement

Rick Cain, United Steel Worker 

Pat Choate, Economist

Mr. Shay Hawkins, Opportunity Funds Association (OFA)

This hearing will be streamed live on the Select Committee’s YouTube channel.

