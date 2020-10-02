Advertisements

SOMERS – Select exhibitions hosted in the UW-Parkside Galleries are now available to the public. They can be viewed online via The Rita webpage. Available exhibitions include Kledage, sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm; Mo…un…tain from Santiago Cucullu; and, the Senior Show (Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber, and Adrienee Shimada).

Kledage, sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm, includes both her highly-acclaimed, wheel-thrown ceramic figures and her recent fabric sculpture. Grimm’s ceramic works pair an often-whimsical subject matter steeped in folklore, referencing fairytales, fables, and princesses with impressive feats of technical virtuosity and physical scale. In addition, she has started to investigate religious iconography and renaissance sculpture.

For Mo…un…tain, the Argentinian born artist Santiago Cucullu looked for moments that were melancholy, but sometimes humorous, while seeming to be removed from, but relevant to our current experience of Covid-19 and a rapidly deteriorating political situation. It is composed of a wall of drawings, a large-scale photo installation, and a vinyl and ceramic wall work. Please visit uwp.edu/therita for more information.

