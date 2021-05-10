By now I’ve bet you’ve heard of White Claws, but did you know that there’s other seltzer beers to try. Now is your chance to try and get involved in the Racine community. If you loved the Wine Walk, you’ll be sure to love this upcoming event. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their first ever Seltzer Beer Stroll. It will take place from 1 p.m. til 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

Those wishing to attend can stroll the sidewalks of beautiful Downtown Racine and sample delicious seltzer from 25 downtown locations. You’ll have the chance to sample seltzer beers from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Coors, High Noon, and more.

Different locations in Downtown Racine will offer appetiizers and snacks. Some businesses you can expect to stroll through are The Ivanhoe, Pepi’s, Main Street Bakery, Dewey’s, Reefpoint Brewhouse, Amos Los Tacos and more.

“We are excited to bring a new event to Downtown, and one that pairs the highly popular Seltzer beers with local restaurants. This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.” Said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation

Tickets for the event are $30 and go on sale Wednesday, May 12 at Eventbrite.com or call 262-634-6002.Tickets include 25 seltzer samples, apps & snacks at each location, 4 oz sampling glass and canvas tote bag.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Downtown Racine Corporation. For any questions, please email events@racinedowntown.com.

