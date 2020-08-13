RAYMOND, WI – No one was injured after a semi transporting tubs of caramel for an ice cream maker started on fire at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94.

Traffic had to be diverted away from the southbound off-ramp at County Trunk Highway K and two lanes of traffic were shut down for about an hour, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

After firefighters from the Town of Raymond Fire Department arrived, they found the rear of the semi fully engulfed in flames. But the fire was making its way toward the unoccupied semi cab.

“The severely damaged semitrailer had to be braced before it could be removed from the ramp,” the press release reads. “The ramp remains closed at this time as Racine County Highway Department is on scene removing the fire debris and cleaning the sticky caramel off the ramp.”

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the fire likely started in the rear axels of the semitrailer.

due to a mechanical problem.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Check out our Racine County COVID-19 dashboard.